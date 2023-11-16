YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $417.60 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.