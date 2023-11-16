Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Eversource Energy worth $486,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.