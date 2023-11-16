Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 881 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.