Financial Architects Inc Has $201,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

