Financial Architects Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

