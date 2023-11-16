AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,077,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

