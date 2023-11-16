Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,379 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

