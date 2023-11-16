Spire Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

