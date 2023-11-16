Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 85 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

BlackRock stock opened at $708.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.86 and a 200 day moving average of $675.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.