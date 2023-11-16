AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,852.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

