Burney Co. Sells 2,351 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 162,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,572,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 325,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 329,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,273,000 after acquiring an additional 205,297 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

