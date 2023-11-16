Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.