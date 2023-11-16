Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,988,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

