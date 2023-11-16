Macy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 41,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 27,878 call options.

Shares of M stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

