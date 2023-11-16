Macy’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 41,301 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 27,878 call options.
Shares of M stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
