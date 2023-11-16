Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Sells $750,621.60 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $1,646,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

