Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP David M. Collins Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $82.73 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

