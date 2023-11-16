Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 894 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 62.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1,162.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.