Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 894 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65.
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
