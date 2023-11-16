BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

BrainsWay Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James cut BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

