Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total value of $9,244,370.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56.

On Friday, November 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99.

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $332.71 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $855.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.31.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

