Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,081,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,550,000 after purchasing an additional 993,357 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 129,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

