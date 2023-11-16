Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after purchasing an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 553,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,933,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after buying an additional 75,139 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

