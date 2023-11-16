Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

