Burney Co. Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

