Burney Co. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE BALL opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

