Burney Co. Has $2.72 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,107,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.