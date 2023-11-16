Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.