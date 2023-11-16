Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $262,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARE opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

