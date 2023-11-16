Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $349.34 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

