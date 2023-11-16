Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

ENB opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

