Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

