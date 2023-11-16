The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.02 on Thursday. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

