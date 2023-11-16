Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 720 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.38.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $615.26 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $337.22 and a 1 year high of $638.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.