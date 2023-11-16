Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

