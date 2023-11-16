YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.