Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

