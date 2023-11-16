YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,543 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

