Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $385.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.31. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.