YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 96.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,744,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $165.61 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.66.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.