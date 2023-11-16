YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,751 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $233.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.82 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.