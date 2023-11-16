Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.84% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

