Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,334 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.82 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

