Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $677,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

