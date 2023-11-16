Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

