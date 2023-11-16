Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,673. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

