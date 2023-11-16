Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

NYSE:OXM opened at $93.68 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

