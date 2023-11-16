Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,554 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of United States Steel worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,444,000 after buying an additional 83,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,230,000 after purchasing an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in United States Steel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United States Steel by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,586 shares of company stock worth $770,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

