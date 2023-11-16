Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $6.48 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

