Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.85 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.09.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
