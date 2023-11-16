Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHP opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

