Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 7,833,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,635,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after buying an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

